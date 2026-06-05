No swimming at a beach in Lakeshore

A sign warning against swimming at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River. August 21, 2025.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released this week’s beach water testing results.

Swimming is not recommended at Lakeshore’s Lakeview Park West Beach because of higher-than-acceptable levels of E. coli.

The six other local beaches in Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, and Leamington are OK.

Testing is done every Wednesday at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee Northwest Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach, with the results posted on Fridays.

A reminder to never swim after a storm, as that can churn up bacteria in the water.