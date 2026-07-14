‘No reason to be worried’: Windsor police chief on local Hells Angels gathering

An RCMP officer stops Alberta members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang at a roadblock after they left the White Rock chapter's property in Langley, B.C., on July 26, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Windsor’s police chief says the community has no reason to be worried for safety when the Hells Angels are in town.

Jason Crowley says police are here to ensure public safety, and the main message is to go about your own business.

A planned gathering of outlaw motorcycle gang members is scheduled for July 16 to 19 and is expected to attract more than 750 people linked to the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs.

While Crowley says the public doesn’t need to be worried, there will be a visible police presence as officers monitor activities and respond to public safety concerns.

He says the community has no reason to be worried.

“That’s why the police are here to ensure public safety. But the takeaway message is go about your business. These groups will be, essentially minding their own business, and just let them have their good time, and they will keep to themselves. And, just again, if there’s traffic tie ups, just bring your patience a little bit, but it won’t be that bad.”

He says there will be an increased police presence over those few days.

“The people need to know in the community, they’re going to see an increase in outlaw motorcycles, people wearing patches on their backs, their colours, a lot of big groups, large groups of motorcycles travelling together. And there’ll be an increased police presence. There’ll be some OPP, there’ll be some Windsor Police, and they’ll see definitely the increase in all that.”

Crowley says the community should just go about their business.

“If you see a convoy of motorcycles, nothing to worry about. They’re just traveling to wherever they’re going, either the next stop they’re going to or wherever they are. So, there’s zero concern for public safety at all. And if there’s a little slower traffic, then they’re just going to take a couple more minutes. But there really is no issue at all.”

Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays or increased congestion in some areas due to the volume of motorcycles in the area.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious, dangerous, or criminal activity is asked to call police.

-with files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell