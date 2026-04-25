Contract talks between Essex-Windsor EMS and its paramedics made little headway this week, with union representatives saying the first day of conciliation ended without meaningful progress.

Members of CUPE Local 2974, who represent about 340 paramedics, entered negotiations calling for urgent action on what they describe as a deepening staffing and mental health crisis. The union says those concerns were not addressed at the table.

The stalled talks come after paramedics voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this year. They point to chronic short-staffing, rising call volumes, and burnout among frontline workers as key issues that remain unresolved.

Tensions have been heightened by two “Code Black” incidents last week, where no ambulances were available to respond to emergency calls in the region—situations paramedics say are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Union president James Jovanovic says the system is already under significant strain, with workers regularly handling high-acuity calls while working overtime to fill gaps in coverage.

In addition to contract negotiations, both sides recently appeared before the Ontario Labour Relations Board to address the Essential Ambulance Services Agreement, which would determine staffing levels in the event of a strike. The union says little progress was made on that front as well.

CTV News reached out to the County of Essex for comment. In a statement, the County said, “out of respect for the collective bargaining process, the County has no comment at this time.”

Conciliation is set to resume May 8, just days after a scheduled meeting of Essex County Council.

Paramedics say they remain hopeful a deal can be reached but warn that without concrete action, concerns about response times, worker well-being, and public safety will continue to grow.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Lori Berg