A careless driving charge has been laid after a vehicle struck a home in Ruthven.

Provincial police say officers responded to a crash early Monday morning on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle had hit on house.

According to police, the lone occupant of the vehicle was not hurt and no one in the home was injured.

A 25-year-old woman from Kawartha Lakes is charged with careless driving.