Officials with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services say they are done handing out warnings when it comes to those caught open air burning without a permit.

Last summer, city council approved a by-law to regulate open air burning within city limits and required residents to purchase a $150 permit.



Other than for the purpose of cooking, open air fires are prohibited in the city, however the by-law allows residents to start campfires, prescribed burns for agricultural and fire hazard abatement uses.



Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says residents continue to ignore the by-law.



"The message I want to get out is there is no more warnings anymore. We are not allowing it and there's a hour fee of $150 plus HST if you're caught doing it without a permit."



He says this summer the fire department has received upwards of 70 calls.



"We don't go looking for it. If the neighbour is calling in we go out and we have them put it out and now we're charging a recovery fee because it's getting tiresome. It's like smoke alarms, everybody ignores it so at the end of the day we have to deal with it."



Coste says those failing to comply will face other consequences.



"If it happens again then we'll be taking you to court, and that's up to a year in jail and a $50,000 fine. Those are the extremes, but we're done with the warning and being nice because it's not working."



Failure to comply with open air burning regulations is an offense for which a person may be prosecuted under the Ontario Fire Code and subject to a fine of up to $50,000.



The use of appliances designed for outdoor cooking such as a gas fired, propane, or charcoal barbecues is allowed.

