Earlier this week, Ontario premier Doug Ford directed the transportation minister to raise the speed limit to 110 kilometres on all 400-series highways "where it is safe to do so."

The government increased speed limits from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways in 2022 after several successful pilot programs that first began in 2019.



Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says people have been asking for the government to do this.



"They look at the way that traffic moves, that they're getting stuck behind certain vehicles who are occupying the lanes. I mean, driving is frustrating in the best of times and so when you see this diversity of speeds, especially with trucks having speed limiters it makes for a difficult experience on the freeway. So having this takes some of the headaches away."



Dowie says currently all six lane areas of the 401 in Windsor-Essex are 110 km/h.



"There are 22 different locations actually right now that have 110 kilometres per hour limit, no issues. So it's a matter of what are we trying to do. We want people to get home safely. We know there are varying speeds on the highway and so you should be able to go a speed that is safe and comfortable at the same time."



When asked if this change could open the door to discussions of speed limits on Highway 3 and others, Dowie said other highways have been retrofitted.



"Depending on the configuration and design of the road, it's possible, but it would have to come with physical changes as well."



The 110 km/h speed limit zone along a 40-kilometer-long stretch between Windsor and Tilbury was first put in place by the province in April 2022.



