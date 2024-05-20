No injuries are being reported after a shooting in the 700 block of Erie Street East.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call and once on scene, officers found several spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk.



A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out on Erie Street East between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape.



Police say that as the SUV drove westbound, one of the males retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle.



Two males then fled eastbound on foot.



The shooting suspect wore a light-coloured shirt with dark sleeves and a dark hood as well as light-coloured pants.



The investigation has been turned over to the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit.



Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area of the shooting to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 19.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

