Damage is pegged at $400,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.

The fire broke out around 2:30 Saturday morning at 20874 Cemetery Road.



Chatham-Kent fire says the blaze started in a bedroom and an offensive attack was taken.



According to the fire service, crews from the Wheatley station and Tilbury station attended the fire.



The cause has been listed as accidental smoking.



There were no injuries.