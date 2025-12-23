The investigation continues after a detached garage fire in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg fire crews were called to the 300-block of King Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Amherstburg fire, 30 firefighters were on scene and quickly brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire service is emphasizing the importance of fire safety, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Residents are reminded to use caution with heating sources, holiday decorations, and candles.

Fire officials want residents to make sure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.