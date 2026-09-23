No injuries reported after car smashes into a Windsor pharmacy

A tow truck removes a vehicle that smashed through the front of a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Tecumseh Road East near Pierre Avenue in Windsor.

Significant damage is being reported after a vehicle drove into a pharmacy in Windsor.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Windsor police officers responded to reports of a vehicle that collided with a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Tecumseh Road East near Pierre Avenue.

Police say several people were inside the pharmacy at the time of the collision; however, no injuries have been reported.

The vehicle has been towed from the scene, and cleanup is underway.

Police say the collision caused significant damage to the front of the building.

Officers remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the collision.