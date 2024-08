Another successful RIDE program campaign.

On Friday night, members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Police state that 225 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test conducted and zero impairments detected.

Another RIDE program was conducted on July 25 between Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police.

A total of 480 vehicles were checked with no impairments detected.