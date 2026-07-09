No Frills set to open third Windsor store in less than a year

No Frills will officially open a new location on Thursday, July 23, at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.

Another No Frills grocery store is set to open before the end of the month in Windsor.

It is the third No Frills to open in the city in the past year.

The company says the newest No Frills will officially open on Thursday, July 23, at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

The grocery store will be part of a new plaza that’s been constructed at the site of the former Studio 4 property in the city’s west end.

Company officials say the 38,000-square-foot grocery store will create 105 local jobs.

AM800-News-No Frills-West Windsor-July 8-2026-1.jpg No Frills will officially open a new location on Thursday, July 23, at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West in Windsor. (Rob Hindi)

A 33,000-square-foot No Frills opened in December 2025 at Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue, creating approximately 87 new jobs.

Another one opened in October 2025 in the Roundhouse Centre off Howard Avenue, creating nearly 70 new jobs.