Windsor police say a woman who was reported missing last December has been found deceased in LaSalle.

Human remains were discovered by LaSalle police in the Detroit River near Fighting Island in June 2025.

A forensic examination formally identified the deceased as 27-year-old Rupinder Kaur.

Kaur had last been seen in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue on Dec. 17, 2024.

Investigators have determined that no foul play is suspected.

Police extended their deepest condolences to Kaur’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.