TORONTO — The Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals have already started making some lower-risk cuts in the face of rising deficits, but those alone won't alleviate hospitals' financial strain.

President and CEO Anthony Dale says there are no easy choices left.

The association has told the provincial government in its submission ahead of the spring budget that the sector faces a structural deficit of one-billion dollars and needs not just more money this year, but a predictable, multi-year funding plan.

The Ministry of Health asked hospitals last year to come up with a three-year plan to balance their budgets.

Hospitals were told to immediately implement any low-risk cost-saving moves they come up with, and Dale says that has already been happening.

Dale says there are not many areas left to reduce spending and adds that closing non-core in-patient services and consolidating programs may have to be considered next, depending on funding levels in the budget.