LaSalle's integrity commissioner has found that a town councillor did not violate the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

Davies Howe began investigating the complaint in early October 2025 against councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo. The complaint followed a September council meeting, where $2.75-million in funding for new pickleball courts , washrooms, and parking were approved at the Vollmer Complex.

The complainant argued that Riccio-Spagnuolo should have declared a conflict of interest due to her connection to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF), which later received proceeds through a pickleball fundraiser. The individual believed this created an indirect financial interest.

The integrity commissioner found there was no conflict of interest as Riccio-Spagnuolo nor WCCF had any financial stake in the pickleball project. WCCF does not own, operate, or receive funding from the Vollmer Complex.

The fundraiser, organized by a third party, raised about $2,300 for WCCF's general charitable funds - unrelated to council's decision.

Councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo says she's pleased with the findings.

"I was confident throughout that I had not violated any policy or engaged in any direct or indirect conflict. I appreciate that the integrity commissioners' findings confirmed that as well, and that I am happy to share the report publicly to reaffirm my commitment to transparency and integrity."

She says she's happy this report was shared.

"I would also like to thank the integrity commissioner for all of your efforts and your investigation - thorough investigation on this matter."

Robert Miller, Partner at Davies Howe, says this investigation took longer than most.

"It depends on the complexity of the issues, how many people you need to interview to corroborate all the facts that come up, so it can take months, and it depends on the availability of the people that you want to interview as well. So, it's difficult. I would say this one may have taken a little longer than others might."

No further action will be taken.

The investigation cost the town just over $16,000. Of that cost, $4,500 will be drawn from the Legal Fees account, and the remaining cost will be funded from the Tax Stabilization Reserve.

Since the integrity commissioner regime was implemented back in 2019, this is the first investigation that has been conducted.