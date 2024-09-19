DETROIT - No charges will be filed in the deaths of two men who were shot at a tailgating site after a Detroit Lions game.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it's a case of self-defense.



She also disclosed the extraordinary fact that one bullet killed both men Sunday.



Worthy says the 40-year-old shooter felt threatened when 25-year-old Jalen Welch pulled out a gun during an argument.



The shooter fired once and the bullet killed Welch and 40-year-old Rayshawn Palmer.



The prosecutor says Palmer was just trying to be a peacemaker.

