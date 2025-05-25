A woman reported a domestic disturbance involving her 20-year-old son to Essex County OPP on the evening of Dec. 21, 2022.

When police arrived at the Lakeshore residence, they spoke to the parents and proceeded to an upstairs bedroom. Officer’s asked the son to leave the room, but he allegedly refused.

After a few minutes, the SIU said that police kicked down the door so they could enter the room.

After a brief interaction, police made an arrest.

According to the SIU report, the man was later diagnosed with a broken nose.

However, on his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

-Reporting by CTV News' Fiona Robertson