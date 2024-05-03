No charges will be laid by the province's Special Investigations Unit after an investigation into an incident that took place on New Year's Eve.

Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, says he found no reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with concussions suffered by an 18 and 19-year-old man in January.



On January 1, 2024, the men, with other friends, were asked to leave the Ariius nightclub in Ceasars Casino after a fight.



Martino says they didn't listen to police commands to leave, and provoked the officers.



The two men were taken to the floor and arrested for trespassing.



They were diagnosed with concussions following their release from custody.

