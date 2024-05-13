No charges will be laid against the driver of a pickup truck after a woman ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle in Chatham over the weekend.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, over the weekend a pickup truck was driving down Sandys Street in Chatham when a pedestrian ran across the road and was subsequently struck by the pickup truck.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no charges would be laid against the pickup truck driver as it was found the pedestrian to be at fault for "crossing improperly."