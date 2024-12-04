No criminal charges have been laid after a seizure at the border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $20,000 from an inbound Canadian citizen.

CBP says the seizure happened on November 22.

The traveler admitted to intentionally misreporting the amount in an attempt to avoid completing the currency declaration form.

CBP says the individual is not facing criminal charges at this time, and they will send the individual a Notice of Seizure letter advising how they may file a petition to recover the seized currency.

Those traveling with an excess of $10,000 must report it to a Customs and Border Protection officer when they enter or exit the United States.