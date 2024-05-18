Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has concluded an investigation into a woman diagnosed with broken wrist after arrest by Windsor Police without laying any charges.

The Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, says he found no reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injury suffered by a 40-year-old woman.



According to the SIU, on January 18, police were called after a pickup truck reportedly crashed into a home at Shepherd Street East and Lincoln Road.



The officer located the woman near the scene, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and took her into custody.



She was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with a broken right wrist.



Based on the evidence, Director Martino concluded that her injury was likely suffered in the collision prior to her arrest by police.

