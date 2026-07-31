Nine people charged after drugs and weapons seized in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have laid multiple drug and weapons charges after executing a search warrant in Wallaceburg.

According to police, nine people, all from Wallaceburg, have been charged.

Police say members of the Intelligence Unit, along with the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Wednesday, July 29, at a home on King Street as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Police say they seized approximately 51 grams of fentanyl, roughly 27 grams of methamphetamine, nine oxycodone tablets, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

The estimated street value of the drugs is close to $12,000.

Officers also located Canadian currency, cellular telephones, seven BB guns, a firearm receiver, three compound bows, brass knuckles, and various types of ammunition.

Nine people between the ages of 28 and 49 are facing a list of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapon.

Police say several of the accused are also facing additional charges for allegedly breaching court-ordered release conditions, probation orders, or firearms prohibitions.