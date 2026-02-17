Nine drivers were arrested and charged with various impaired-related offences across Essex County during the Family Day long weekend.

The charges stemmed from multiple incidents investigated by the Essex County OPP, including traffic stops and crashes.

Offences included operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration, dangerous operation, and associated charges such as shoplifting and assault.

The individuals charged are:

35 years old, from Essex

38 years old, from Leamington

41 years old, from Essex

41 years old, from Essex

59 years old, from Belle River

55 years old, from Kingsville

32 years old, from Windsor

30 years old, from Essex

53 years old, from Maidstone

As per statute, all charged drivers received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The OPP reiterates that community safety is paramount and enforcement of impaired driving laws will continue. The public is encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers immediately by calling 911.