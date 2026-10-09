Nicotine products seized at border crossings in Southwestern Ontario

Nicotine products seized at the Peace Bridge, Gordie Howe International Bridge and Ambassador Bridge.

Three straight days of seizures at border crossings in Southwestern Ontario.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the seizures took place at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and the Ambassador Bridge between September 25 and September 27.

The first seizure happened on September 25 at the Peace Bridge, where CBSA officers seized 128 kg of nicotine pouches from a commercial driver coming from the United States.

The second incident took place the following day at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, where officers seized 481 kg of tobacco products from a commercial driver arriving from the United States.

The third seizure happened on September 27 at the Ambassador Bridge. CBSA officers seized 10,200 nicotine vapes from a commercial driver arriving from the United States.

As for charges, CBSA says it looks at each event based on the unique circumstances of the specific case they’re examining.

CBSA says with these cases, the products were seized with no terms of release, and officers are still investigating.