Nick Reiner will not face death penalty in killings of his parents, prosecutor says

Nick Reiner appears at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Nick Reiner appears at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

California prosecutors announced they will not seek the death penalty against Michele and Rob Reiner’s son Nick, who has been charged with murder in the killing of his parents.

Nick Reiner, who turned 33 on Monday, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings and an added allegation of lying in wait, according to an indictment unsealed last month.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Tuesday the maximum sentence Nick Reiner faces is life without parole.

The Reiners were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their Brentwood, California, home last December.

Michele and Rob Reiner Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the "The Wolf Of Wall Street" premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 17, 2013 in New York. (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP via CNN Newsource)

Hours later, authorities arrested and charged their middle son, Nick, with the killings.

By Chelsea Bailey, CNN