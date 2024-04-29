DENVER - Valeri Nichushkin scored two power-play goals and added an empty-netter to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday that left the Jets in must-win mode for the rest of the first-round playoff series.

Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, who took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.



Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado. Nate Schmidt had the lone goal for Winnipeg.



The Jets will look to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.



With defenceman Brenden Dillon out after cutting his left hand at the end of a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday night, Logan Stanley returned to the Winnipeg lineup. The Jets also brought in speedy forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby for David Gustafsson.



The Avalanche also made a change with AHL call-up Nikolai Kovalenko making his NHL debut on the third line. Forward Joel Kiviranta sat out.

