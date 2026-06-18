NHL clears Babcock after investigation as Oilers search for coach

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock looks on as his team plays the Boston Bruins goaltender during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Edmonton Oilers may be one step closer to hiring their next head coach after the National Hockey League cleared Mike Babcock following an investigation requested by the players’ association.

The 63-year-old veteran bench boss is reportedly in the sights of the Oilers, who fired head coach Kris Knoblauch last month.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith,” the NHL said in a statement Thursday morning.

“Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favourable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”

NHL moving forward into investigation into Mike Babcock: TSN TSN is reporting that the NHL will investigate allegations Mike Babcock invaded players' privacy in 2023 as the Edmonton Oilers look into hiring him.

Earlier this month, TSN reported that the Oilers consulted with the NHLPA about any player objections before potentially hiring Babcock. Edmonton is currently the only NHL team without a head coach.

The league’s investigation centred on Babcock’s brief tenure as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, when he allegedly infringed on players’ privacy. The NHLPA investigated the allegations before Babcock quit before training camp started that year.

Babcock won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and ran the bench for Canada’s gold-winning men’s squads at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He also coached the Red Wings in 2009 and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003 to Cup finals. The most recent head-coaching post for Babcock, who has a career record of 700-418-164 and 19 ties behind the bench, was in Toronto, where he was fired by the Maple Leafs 23 games into the 2019-20 season.

With files from TSN