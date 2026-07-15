NHL announces home openers for 2026-27; Leafs host Habs on Sept. 29 opening night

The NHL announced the home openers for all 32 teams on Wednesday as part of its reveal of the new 84-game schedule of 2026-27.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Montreal Canadiens on the opening night of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the Edmonton Oilers playing later in the evening against the Vancouver Canucks.

The defending champion Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in the opening game of the season to kick off the Sept. 29 slate.

The Calgary Flames will open their season at home on Oct. 1 against the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver will host the Oilers in their home opener that night as well.

The Winnipeg Jets will play their first game at home on Oct. 2 against the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens will play at the Bell Centre for the first time on Oct. 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Ottawa Senators will have to wait for their home opener until Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The full 84-game schedule will be revealed later this week.