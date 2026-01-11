A charity game between former professional hockey players and police officers.

On Sunday, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will play against former National Hockey League (NHL) greats in their annual charity game.

The game will take place at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.

The 2026 NHL Alumni Benefit Tour supports Special Olympics Ontario and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

This special exhibition game will feature legendary former NHL players, including Adam Munro, Zack Kassian, Jordan Nolan, and others.

Provincial Constable Jim Chauvin says it's an exciting event.

"This is our fourth year running it now, we had it for a couple of years in Essex, one year in Leamington, so we thought we'd change it up a bit. All of the proceeds are going to go to Special Olympics Ontario... it's a great time."

He says the OPP team is ready to go.

"Most of them have participated before so they're really looking forward to it. It's a great fundraiser, it's a pay-to-play type of thing for them, and none of them ever hesitate to raise some money to support the athletes. So, a lot of them know what to anticipate, and we do have a couple of newcomers this year."

Chauvin says there are some fan favourites at the game.

"Zack Kassian is scheduled to play, we have Mike Krushelnyski... A.K.A. "Krusher"... and the nice thing about him is he'll usually bring some of his Stanley Cup rings that he's won in the past, and show them off to the people. Dave Hutchison is always the referee, he's all mic'd up and he goes around and makes it a good time as well."

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance from any OPP Detachment, $25 online, or $30 at the door.