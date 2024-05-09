Football fans can start marking their calendars next week for important games.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2024 schedule will be fully released on May 15th.



One of the most anticipated games of the regular season is a Super Bowl 58 rematch between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.



AFC and NFC title game rematches also take place when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions square off against the Niners in San Francisco.



The league already announced a Week One showdown in Brazil where the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will duel at Corinthians Arena on September 6th.

