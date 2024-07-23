(New York, NY) -- The NFL's regular season schedule could be expanding soon.

The executive director of the NFL Players Association told the Washington Post that the union has had discussions with the league at a "very high level" about adding an 18th regular-season game to the schedule.



He added that the talks have not reached formal negotiations.



Earlier this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that he would prefer to replace a preseason game with another regular season game.



The commissioner also said he envisions a schedule that would see the Super Bowl played the day before the Presidents Day holiday.

— with files from MetroSource