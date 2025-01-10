LOS ANGELES - The NFL has moved the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The playoff game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in suburban Glendale, Arizona.

The league announced the decision Thursday, a few hours after yet another fire broke out in an area several miles from the Rams' training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Los Angeles has been besieged by multiple wildfires all week following two days of extraordinary wind across the vast metropolitan area.

In the interest of public safety, Monday's Wild Card game has been moved to Arizona.



More info » https://t.co/1kOSwk5Jod pic.twitter.com/OQLcutMJFv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2025