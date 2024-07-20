NextStar Energy is looking back at the last year of operations since it secured a financing deal with the governments of Canada and Ontario.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution began building the $5-billion battery plant in August 2022 but stopped construction in May to negotiate for government funding in order to match what the United States would offer through its Inflation Reduction Act.



After sitting in limbo for nearly two months, a binding agreement was signed by all parties in July 2023 that secured the future of battery cell and module production in Windsor.



NextStar aims to have an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours, creating more than 2,500 new jobs.



Over 325 of the projected 2,500 jobs have already been filled, according to a news release from NextStar. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website .



Construction continues at a steady pace at the 4.23-million-square-foot battery manufacturing plant site.



To date, construction of the Module building, and installation of equipment is now nearly complete..



The Cell building's exterior construction is approximately 90 per cent finished, while the interior construction and the installation of equipment have begun.



This past February, NextStar successfully produced its first battery module sample. Full-scale production of battery modules is set to begin early this fall, with cell manufacturing slated for launch in 2025



NextStar says safety is a priority with a daily crew nearing 2,000 construction and tradespeople, the plant recently marked 4.3-million-man hours worked without a lost time injury recorded (LTIR).



NextStar says it looks forward to growing and thriving alongside the community, contributing to the local economy, and fostering innovation committed to driving clean energy solutions and supporting economic growth in Windsor and beyond.



-with files from CTV News

