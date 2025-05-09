NextStar Energy is celebrating a few milestone moments.

The company has marked eight million safe work hours on construction of the site, more than 9,000 Canadian trade workers have contributed to the site, and has hired more than 800 employees to date.

The plant, located on Twin Oaks Drive, has been producing electric vehicle battery modules since the fall of 2024, and plans to begin cell production later this year.

Construction of the 4.23 million-square-foot facility began in 2022 and proceeded at a rapid pace. Now nearing completion, the majority of the work remaining is being done on equipment installation.

The company, along with its construction partner Alberici-Barton Malow (A-BM) commemorated the feat with local trades and employees on Thursday.

Danies Lee, the CEO of NextStar Energy, says this achievement marks more than work hours, but is a reflection of the dedication and collaborative efforts from countless individuals to bring NextStar Energy to life.

Once complete, the facility will be the first large-scale domestic battery manufacturing facility in Canada.