NextStar Energy has officially begun mass production at its battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.

The company announced Tuesday it has started production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells following a successful commissioning phase of its equipment and processes.

According to a release from the company, battery cells produced at NextStar Energy follow a precise, sequential manufacturing process.

"Quality and safety are at the core of everything we do," said Brett Hillock, Chief Operating Officer at NextStar Energy. "Our team is well prepared for this moment, and we're working very closely with our partners to ensure that NextStar Energy is consistently delivering the highest quality product possible and that Windsor is at the forefront of innovative battery manufacturing."

This latest milestone comes after three years of construction on the 4.23 million-square-foot facility.

NextStar Energy received its occupancy permit in September, marking the official end of the construction phase and the start of industrialization.

NextStar Energy also recently announced its expansion into cell production for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) to meet a growing demand, driven in part by AI data centres and the increasing need for grid stability.

The company has already hired over 1,100 employees to work at the plant on Banwell Road, just off the E.C. Row Expressway, which is home to two main manufacturing facilities-the Cell and Module-and nine support buildings, including a recycling centre and safety testing laboratory.

NextStar Energy is a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis and is Canada's first large-scale battery manufacturing facility.