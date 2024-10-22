Production has started at NextStar Energy.

According to a news release from the company, battery module production is now underway at the facility in east Windsor on Twin Oaks Drive.

NextStar Energy CEO Danies Lee says "we are thrilled to begin battery module production at NextStar Energy, which is a pivotal landmark for our operations.

Lee goes on to say "this successful launch is a reflection of our team’s expertise and dedication to innovating world-class energy solutions right here in Windsor."

NextStar Energy is a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis and is the first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Canada and is capable of building an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours, enough to power 450,000 vehicles per year.

The company says cell manufacturing is set to begin in 2025 when construction of the plant is complete.

Construction of the $5-billion plant started in 2022 and to date, the company says construction has been progressing at a steady pace with over 7,500 Canadian tradespeople contributing nearly 5.7 million construction man hours since the ground breaking.

NextStar Energy says on average, over 2,000 tradespeople are on-site each day.

The company says over 450 of the projected 2,500 jobs at the plant have been filled.