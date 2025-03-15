A newly built plaza in central Windsor is looking for interested tenants.

Construction of Central Wellness Plaza, located at Central Avenue and Ypres Avenue, is expected to be completed by April and the owner is looking for 10 new tenants.

The 16,000-square-foot complex is an ideal space for medical clinics, wellness providers, and other professional services looking to serve the community in the heart of the city.

Central Dental, which has operated inside of Central Mall for over 20 years, will be the first to open in the plaza, moving into a state-of-the-art 3,000-square-foot facility.

Dr. Sam Bazzi, Dentist at Central Dental and owner of the Central Wellness Plaza, says Central Dental will be the first tenant.

"We are limited in space, that's what inspired me to move to a bigger space. Our new space is a 3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art, with the highest standards of care in a new high-tech environment."

He says they have room for anyone who is interested.

"The plaza will provide an opportunity for local business, and those looking for a prime location to other a number of amenities."

Bazzi says he's expecting the available spaces to go quickly.

"Nothing really on paper yet, but we a lot of interest. But people, I think, are waiting for the plaza to finish because there's a fence right now around the plaza, and once that fence is taken down and it's more visible, I'm expecting it to fill within probably six months."

The plaza was built by Rosati Construction Inc.

The official opening of the plaza is April 7.

Those interested in joining the plaza can reach out to Windsor realtor Razvan Mag at 519-972-3888.