Newlove records third straight shutout

Spitfires goaltender Michael Newlove celebrates a third straight shutout, stopping all 81 shots faced over three games. November 2026. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

Michael Newlove stopped 30 shots for his third straight shutout as the Windsor Spitfires blanked the Brampton Steelheads 3-0 Sunday.

Newlove is the first OHL goaltender to record three straight shutouts since Windsor’s Michael DiPietro did it in December 2016.

Anthony Cristoforo had two goals and an assist for the Spitfires, who have now won four in a row and have moved to within four points of Flint for first-place in the West Division.

Meantime, Spitfires forward Bogdan Yakushevsky has been named the OHL’s rookie of the month for October.

The 17-year-old from Russia leads all first-year players with 10 goals and 19 points through 15 games.