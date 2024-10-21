NEW YORK - The New York Liberty finally have a WNBA championship after beating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of a decisive Game 5 on Sunday night.

Jonquel Jones scored 17 points to lead New York, which was one of the original franchises in the league.



The Liberty made the WNBA Finals five times before, losing each one, including last season.



This time they wouldn't be denied, although it took an extra five minutes.



The win gave the city of New York its first basketball title since 1976 when the Nets won the ABA title.



We did it 🥹🏆 CHAMPS BABY



S/o to our Libs Fam for always holding us down🫂 See yall at the parade!!!! pic.twitter.com/QpdRdbF52j — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) October 21, 2024