New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.

The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the judge at the disgraced movie mogul's landmark MeToo trial prejudiced him with improper rulings, including by letting women testify about allegations that weren't part of the case.



The 72-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York.



He'll remain imprisoned because a 2022 conviction in a Los Angeles rape case resulted in a 16-year prison term.



Weinstein's lawyer called the reversal a "tremendous victory."



A dissenting judge called it part of a "disturbing trend" of reversals in cases involving sexual violence.

