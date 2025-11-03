The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is celebrating its new home in downtown Windsor.

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday at the new YMCA Learning and Career Centre at 300 Ouellette Avenue near University Avenue West, inside the University of Windsor's downtown campus building.

The centre includes classrooms to help provide language training and settlement work for newcomers to Canada, employment programs, and daycare space.

CEO of YMCA Southwestern Ontario Andrew Lockie says they see people of all ages and experiences looking for different programs and services.

"About 300 people a day come through, so it's a busy place and it's an important place," he says. "We're proud to be part of Windsor's downtown core still."

Lockie says the programs they offer are 'life changing.'

"The dignity of work, being able to settle into a new community, to be able to speak a language that allows you to become employed, to integrate with educational systems, to make connections with people from all over the community in a space that's purpose-built for those interactions," he says.

The YMCA is leasing roughly 23,000 square feet from the university for its new centre after moving out of its former nearby location at 500 Victoria Avenue, which has been sold.

It's a 10-year lease agreement with two five-year renewal options.

Lockie says they wanted to stay downtown; that was key.

The building was the previous home of the Windsor Star, WFCU Credit Union, and the Honest Lawyer.

With files from Rob Hindi