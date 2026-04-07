A new event in Windsor-Essex to tackle community loneliness.

The Passions, People & Possibilities (PPP) Fair - hosted by Windsor-Essex Family Network - aims to bring those who are feeling lonely and disconnected together.

This new event looks to connect individuals among shared interests.

Unlike a traditional vendor fair, the PPP Fair focuses on people rather than products. Community members - including entrepreneurs and creators with disabilities - will host tables showcasing hobbies, crafts, interests, and small businesses, many with interactive activities.

The fair will also feature demonstrations, community groups sharing opportunities, and a community book fair.

Tina Szymczak, Executive Director of Windsor-Essex Family Network, says this event is for everyone.

"We're providing information and experiences so that people can not feel so lonely, feel connected to their community, learn about different hobbies and different community events and organizations."

She says the vendors were carefully selected.

"For us it was 'are you passionate about it?', so when people are reaching out and saying 'I crochet these wonderful creations', and it's like... okay they're going to come, and they're going to be a vendor, but they're also going to share that passion of crocheting and knitting with people."

Szymczak says they wanted to support vendors who have disabilities.

"We have a young man with autism who creates slugs... he draws slugs and he calls it The Slug Apocalypse, and so you can go up to him and tell him what kind of slug you would like and he will draw it, and print you out a trading card."

The PPP Fair takes place Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fogolar Furlan Club, and is open to all ages.

Admission is free, with donations welcome to support Windsor-Essex Family Network.

The event is supported by the Chasing Hazel Foundation, Community Living Windsor, Community Living Essex County, Family Services Windsor-Essex, Family Respite Services, and Windsor Essex Brokerage for Personal Supports.