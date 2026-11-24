A newly elected member of Windsor City Council wants to see what can be done to save Transit Windsor Route 1000 in the short-term and long-term.

Ward 1 Councillor Darcie Renaud asked city administration Monday to bring a report back as soon as possible on extending Route 1000 through the end of 2027, as its operation will discontinue at the end of 2026.

As of the 2025 budget, the council eliminated what was known as the Transit Windsor ‘school extras,’ city buses designed to take pressure off regular routes during the school year that were used by about 650 students heading to Riverside Secondary School, Vincent Massey Secondary School, St. Joseph’s, and Holy Names Catholic High Schools.

During the 2026 budget deliberations, Renaud and other community groups asked that the operation of Route 1000, which at that time had ended in December 2025, be extended while they engaged with the school boards to discuss long-term solutions for the impacted students.

Council voted to reinstate it through to the end of 2026 to help support students attending Vincent Massey Secondary School and Holy Names Catholic High School, a move that would cost the city around $110,000 to fund.

Renaud says there is a huge inequity between the transportation support students within the same school boards receive in the city versus Essex County.

“If you live 3.2 kilometres away from your high school in Essex County, you get free bus transportation from your door to your school. If you live in the city of Windsor, for as long as I can remember, a high school student that lives the same distance away from their school, you get no transportation support at all from the consortium or the school boards,” she says.

Renaud says extending the bus for the rest of the year gives them an opportunity to work with the school boards and the transportation consortium to find a solution.

“That makes sure that the transportation supports for our high school students here in the city, including in my ward and other wards, are equitable compared to the ones that high school students in Essex County receive,” she says.

Mayor Fred Francis, who advocated for the route as a member of council, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see the route continue until the end of 2027.

“Hopefully we have more time and more cooperation from all the school boards that are needed to help fund that in some way, shape, or form in a partnership,” he says. “I’ve talked to representatives with the school boards involved. They’ve all said they’re willing to cooperate, so we’re going to take them up on that offer, and we certainly want to be partners with them and cooperate with them.”

A report on extending Route 1000 is expected to come back to the next meeting of city council.