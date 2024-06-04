Some new wheels for a Windsor family thanks to a community program that refurbishes vehicles.

Rebuilding Wheels Rebuilding Lives is a community partnership that supports local families with a reliable vehicle.



Vehicles are donated and student mechanics from E.J. Lajeunesse in Windsor make repairs to the vehicle with the help from the school's shop teachers.



They also receive support from local auto dealerships and auto parts suppliers.



On Tuesday, students handed over the keys to a blue Jeep Compass to Ifeome Ihedioha.



The mother of four has been without a vehicle for more than a year and says she's grateful to receive the vehicle.



"The gift of this car is going to help my family in so many ways," says Ihedioha. "You know helping my kids move around, attend programs, they'll go for shopping, pick them up from school and all that. It's a lot. It's a wonderful gift.



She says she screamed when she got the call.



"I really didn't want to put into the survey, I was like there's all sorts of people but then I filled it in and I was shocked when she called me and I'm grateful," she says. "The program has really helped my family, myself, my kids."

The local chapter of the United Way selects the recipient of the vehicle through an application process that balances financial and family needs with the ability to afford the ongoing cost of car ownership.



Since 2014, the program has donated 17 vehicles to families in Windsor-Essex.



Roughly 500 students from the region have assisted in the program.

