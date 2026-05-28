New weekly market opening at Atlas Tube Recreation Centre

A new outdoor market is coming to Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Presented by Lakeside Home Solutions, the weekly Lakeside Market will feature local farmers, artisans, food vendors and small businesses, along with family-friendly activities and seasonal events.

The market runs Saturday mornings from June 6 to September 26, with organizers promoting it as a community gathering space that supports local talent and businesses.

Sandra Pierce, co-owner of Lakeside Home Solutions says.

“We have enjoyed the people that we’ve met in the Lakeshore area and they’ve been very supportive of our business,” Pierce said.

“Both of us are farm kids. We love visiting the markets in our area when they pop up. It’s something that’s just near and dear to our hearts and we’re both artists and our own way as well.”

She hopes to bring together around 80 vendors.

“It may take us a little while to ramp up to that, but, we are hoping to get local farmers and growers, and even our hot houses, as well as artists of every kind,” she said.

“Whether it’s felting, sewing, quilting, embroidery, painting, anything that you can think of.”

Pierce said the Atlas Tube site was chosen for its accessibility, parking and room to grow.

“Atlas Tube has a beautiful courtyard in behind that is very underutilized right now,” she said.

“When I approached the Municipality of Lakeshore, they asked me if I would consider hosting it there. It provides lots of parking, accessible washrooms.”

Vendors and community groups are being encouraged to sign up, with more details available on Lakeside Market social media.