New wave icons DEVO will bring their Mutate, Don't Stagnate Tour to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday Jun. 5.

DEVO's 1978 debut album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are DEVO!, caught the attention of both critics and the industry, helping the band build a devoted following.

With their third album, Freedom of Choice, featuring the Double-Platinum single "Whip It," DEVO became a worldwide phenomenon.

In 2023, DEVO embarked on their 50th Anniversary Tour, featuring three original members, including Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale.

Their high-energy performances blend punk, rock, and synth-pop in a way that continues to astonish and delight audiences. DEVO, the feature documentary directed by Chris Smith, is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca .

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office on Friday, Saturday, and Show Days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.