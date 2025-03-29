A new residential waste collection contract has been approved in Windsor.

Miller Waste Services will now start garbage collection within the city starting on April 1, 2025.

As part of this new contract, over 40 new jobs have been created in Windsor across operations, maintenance, and support roles.

The Windsor contract includes curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and organic collection for residential households later this year.

A reminder to residents that starting on April 1, garbage collection will shift to a Tuesday to Friday collection.

This means that residents that previously had garbage pickup on Monday will now have their regular collection date shifted to Tuesday, and residents with collection on Tuesday will now shift to Wednesday, and so on.

Miller Waste is Ontario's leading waste management and diversion company, serving more than 2.1 million households weekly across the province.

The company is 100 per cent Canadian, and is family-owned.