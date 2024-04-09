A new location of The G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery in expected to open in the Walkerville area within the next two weeks.

The new spot will open at 1801 Wyandotte Street East, and will be the third G.O.A.T. location in Windsor and Essex County.

Lakeshore and LaSalle each have their own restaurant, with a casual atmosphere of a sports bar with the creative menu of a gastro-pub.

Co-owner Matt Komsa says they're really excited to expand into the city, and the new location will have over 70 staff members that have been training at the other two locations.

He says they love the area.

"We love the old charm, we kind of feel like it's a destination for a lot of new restaurants and it's starting to become a hot spot in town."



Komsa says this is a large location.



"We have about 150 seats, and we hold about just under 200 people, so it's one of our larger sized G.O.A.T.'s."



He adds that they're excited to open up.



"We have about 70 staff members on board that have been working at the other G.O.A.T.'s for the past couple of months. So, we're making the transition from LaSalle and Lakeshore, and bringing them over to Walkerville."



Komsa says they're expected to open within the next seven to 10 days to the public, and are currently just completing touch-up's to the new location.

130 people are employed throughout the three G.O.A.T. locations.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson