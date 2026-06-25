New subdivision in Leamington receives council approval

A new subdivision has been approved by Leamington council on Bevel Line. June 23, 2026.

A new subdivision in Leamington has received a nod of approval to move forward.

Leamington council approved the rezoning of the land at 538 Bevel Line - just south of Mersea Road B - to allow for the proposed redevelopment.

The draft plan of subdivision by Sorichetti Bros Homes Inc. would create six semi-detached homes, 87 townhouse units, and a three-storey apartment building with 40 units for a total of 133 new residential units on over 14-acres of property.

The plan also includes a block dedicated to wetland protection and a block for stormwater management.

Most of the property was zoned for commercial use, but needed to be rezoned residential to permit the housing development.

This development is expected to provide a mix of housing types in an area that is largely characterized by lower-density residential development.

The proposal will be forwarded to the County of Essex for consideration, as they are the approval authority.

The report passed unanimously.