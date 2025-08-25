New solar lights have been installed at a Forest Glade park.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani represents the area and posted on social media over the weekend, saying the new lights have been installed at Wildwood Park on Wildwood Drive.

In his post, Marignani said the project made possible through a collaborative effort between city council and CUPE Local 82.

He says ward funds also helped with the lights.

"Every councillor is given a certain amount of money to spend on their ward in areas of safety improvement, roads," he says.

Marignani feels the lights will increase the park's usability and improve safety at the park.

"You can now use it more at night," says Marignani. "These lights are sort of motion sensored. So as you walk underneath of them, they go brighter. There's a lot of advantages to it. It's just to improve the whole safety and look of the park. It really makes it beautiful to have those lights there."

He says the poles have been up for a while.

"It was a just a while to get the actual lights installed but they're installed now and they look great and people are happy about it and it's just one step in making our city a better place to live," he says.

Marignani says lights were previously installed at Seneca Park and Cora Greenwood Park.